Lahore electricity loadshedding schedule today as shortfall widens

LAHORE – Citizens in Lahore and other parts of Pakistan have been facing extensive electricity loadshedding, leaving many frustrated as temperatures continue to rise.

The unannounced power cuts have cast doubt on the government’s promise of limiting daily supply suspensions to 2.25 hours during peak hours (5 pm–1 am). Residents across Lahore reported intermittent outages throughout the day.

Nisar Ali, a resident of Singhpura area of Lahore, told Pakistan Observer that electricity was cut off roughly every 30 minutes on Tuesday, 14 April, and continued until 5 am on 15 April. “I don’t know what happened afterward, as I fell asleep with the fan off due to the loadshedding,” he said.

Reports suggest that several areas of Lahore faced up to eight hours of loadshedding as the Lahore Electric Supply Company’s (Lesco) shortfall surged to 1,000 megawatts.

A day earlier, the federal government formally announced more than two hours of loadshedding during peak hours to avoid a massive hike in electricity tariffs.

“The government has decided to suspend the electricity supply for about 2.25 hours daily between 5:00pm and 1:00am,” the Power Division said in a statement.

“This step is aimed at reducing the use of costly fuels and preventing a sharp rise in tariffs,” it added.

However, it said K-Electric and Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (Hesco) will be excluded from the loadshedding plan.

Lahore Loadshedding Schedule Today

Lesco, which provides services in Lahore, has officially shared the load management plan on its website.

According to the schedule, Allama Iqbal Town, Canal Road, Mustafa Town, Shah Kamal, Airport Road, Guldasht Town, Badian Road, Baghbanpura, Data Nagar, Shahbagh, Barki, Sahafi Colony, and others areas of Lahore will face electricity supply suspension for two to seven hours during the day.

Following is the complete schedule: