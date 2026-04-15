750 prize bond draw No 106 of April 2026 today: Full list update

QUETTA – National Savings Centre in Quett conducted draw no 106 of Rs750 prize bond today (15 April 2026) with investors waiting for the complete list of results to know the winning numbers.

750 Prize Bond Winners April 2026

Prize Amount Winners 1st Prize 1,500,000 560977 2nd Prize 500,000 each 012592 – 152138 – 924818

The prize bonds are considered a save investment in Pakistan as it can be encashed at any time and it also provides an opportunity to win mega cash prizes.

750 Prize Bond Winning Amount

The Rs750 prize bond draw awards a first prize of Rs 1,500,000 to one winner, a second prize of Rs 500,000 to three winners, and a third prize of Rs 9,300 to 1,696 winners.

First Prize: Rs1,500,000 (1 winner)

Second Prize: Rs500,000 (3 winners)

Third Prize: Rs9,300 (1,696 winners)

Those who win the prizes can redeem it by visiting the nearby branches of National Savings. The Prize Bond scheme continues to offer a secure investment opportunity to people as they can in cash prizes.

750 Prize Bond April 2026 Draw Full Lit

The full list of draw results of Rs750 prize bond draw will be updated here as soon as it is released by the savings centre.

First, Second Winners of 750 Prize Bond Previous Draw

In previous draw conducted in January 2026, the first prize of Rs1,500,000 was won by 809258 while the second prize has been grabbed by 488890, 748328 and 746418.