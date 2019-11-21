Thunderstorm, rain likely at scattered places

Islamabad

Mainly cloudy weather was expected in most parts of the country, however, rain- thunderstorms (with snowfall over hills) was expected at scattered places during next 24 hours. According to National Weather Forecasting Center Islamabad that rain thunderstorm with snowfall over hills was expected in districts of northwestern Balochistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir while at isolated places in lower Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab and Islamabad.

Heavy rain falls and hailstorms was also expected at few districts of Balochistan during this period. During past 24 hour, weather remained dry and cold in most parts of the country. The Peshawar Met Office Thursday forecast rain and thunderstorm with snow fall over the hills at scattered places in Chitral, Upper and Lower Dir, Malakand, Bajaur, Bunner, Shangla, Swat, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram Kohistan, Haripur, Torghar, Mardan, Swabi, Peshawar, Charsadda.—APP