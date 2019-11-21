PA approves Labour & HR Department’s bills

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Dedicated efforts and hard work of Provincial Minister for Labour & Human Resource Ansar Majeed Khan have borne fruit. Punjab Assembly has approved three bills of Punjab Employees Social Security Institutions Amendment Bill, Punjab Workers Welfare Fund Bill and Punjab Minimum Wages Bill. Workers Profit Participation Bill has also been sent to standing committee for approval.

Speaking on the occasion, Ansar Majeed Khan said that today is a historic day for Labour & Human Resource Department. Provincial Secretary Labour Sarah Aslam and Commissioner PESSI Saqib Manan played a pivotal role right from preparation of aforesaid bills up to their approval. Many problems of officials have been resolved after the approval of Punjab Employees Social Security Institutions Amendment Bill, he added.

He said that with the approval of Punjab Workers Welfare Fund Bill the dependence of federal government for adopting welfare measures for workers has ended for good. With the approval of Punjab Minimum Wages Bill the wages of labourers allocated for them has increased manifold, he added.