Thunder in Islamabad skies as PAF jets welcome Iranian FM Araghchi in style

ISLAMABAD – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived under striking aerial escort by Pakistan Air Force jets, country’s top commander and foreign minister welcomed the dignitaries.

Iranian foreign minister’s aircraft was escorted as it entered Islamabad’s airspace, underscoring the security and diplomatic significance attached to his arrival.

PAF literally announces to the world every time a delegation arrives in Pakistan. The Iranian Delegation led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi of the Islamic Republic of Iran has landed in Pakistan. Welcome once again. 🇵🇰🇮🇷 pic.twitter.com/EPId3Q1OGq — Mohsin Ali (@Mohsin_o2) April 24, 2026

Araghchi landed in Pakistan as part of a broader regional tour that will also take him to Oman and Russia in the coming days.

Upon landing, he was received at the highest levels of Pakistan’s leadership, including Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir, along with other senior civil and military officials.

Iranian top diplomat is expected to hold key meetings with Pakistan’s top leadership, focusing on fast-evolving regional dynamics and ongoing efforts to strengthen peace and stability across the region.

Meanwhile, conflicting diplomatic narratives continue to circulate. Sources linked to Iran insist that no negotiations with the US are currently taking place, calling Islamabad trip as a reciprocal diplomatic move after Field Marshal Asim Munir’s visit to Tehran.