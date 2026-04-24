‘No Talks with US during Araghchi’s Visit to Pakistan,’ Iranian sources claim

ISLAMABAD – Islamabad becomes center of intense diplomatic activity as Iranian delegation led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in the capital, even as sharply contrasting claims emerge over whether US–Iran negotiations are actually underway in Pakistan.

Iran-linked sources deny that any direct negotiations with US are taking place in Pakistani, insisting the visit comes after Field Marshal Asim Munir’s earlier trip to Tehran. Yet, Washington presents different picture, with U.S. officials maintaining that diplomatic envoys are actively being dispatched for engagement, fueling uncertainty over what is unfolding behind closed doors.

A senior Pakistani official speaking to American media said Islamabad is preparing for a crucial diplomatic weekend, with separate meetings scheduled between Pakistani officials and both U.S. and Iranian delegations. If momentum builds, sources suggest that direct U.S.–Iran talks could even take place on Sunday.

Upon arrival, Araghchi was received at highest level of Pakistan’s civil-military leadership, including Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir, along with other senior officials. He is expected to hold high-level meetings focused on rapidly evolving regional developments and efforts to stabilize the region.

After reception, Ishaq Dar took to X, expressing pleasure at welcoming his “brother” Abbas Araghchi to Islamabad and voicing hope for meaningful engagement aimed at advancing regional peace and stability.

Earlier signals from Pakistani sources indicated that a small negotiating team may be accompanying the Iranian foreign minister. They also suggested that groundwork is being laid for a second round of Pakistan-facilitated U.S.–Iran talks, with reports of a U.S. logistics and security team already present in the federal capital.

Adding another layer to the diplomatic complexity, Iran’s state media confirmed Araghchi’s visit but described it strictly as a series of “bilateral consultations” across Islamabad, Muscat, and Moscow. The agenda, according to Iranian media, includes regional developments and what Tehran refers to as ongoing tensions involving the United States and Israel.

Araghchi himself called tour on social media platform X as a “timely visit” across key regional capitals, stressing coordination with partners on bilateral matters and broader regional developments, while emphasizing that Iran prioritizes relations with its neighbors.

U.S. officials, speaking through White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, said Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and presidential adviser Jared Kushner are en route to Pakistan for further discussions with Iran, facilitated by Pakistani mediation. She added that additional U.S. officials, including Vice President JD Vance, are on standby depending on how developments unfold.

Leavitt further stated that Iran had requested in-person engagement and reiterated that President Donald Trump remains open to diplomacy as a first option. She also claimed that some progress has already been observed in recent days, with hopes pinned on weekend discussions.

In parallel diplomacy, Pakistani officials confirmed that Ishaq Dar and Abbas Araghchi held a phone conversation ahead of the visit, exchanging views on regional tensions, ceasefire efforts, and ongoing diplomatic outreach involving both Washington and Tehran. Both sides reportedly agreed to remain in close contact.

The current diplomatic push follows earlier historic U.S.–Iran talks held in Islamabad on April 11–12, after a Pakistan-brokered ceasefire on April 8. While those discussions ended without a final breakthrough, they did not collapse entirely, leaving channels of communication partially open.

However, plans for a second round of talks were delayed amid rising tensions between the two countries, particularly over disputes involving sanctions, maritime routes, and broader regional disagreements, keeping diplomatic situation tense and unpredictable as Islamabad once again finds itself at the center of a sensitive geopolitical storm.