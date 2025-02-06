AGL49▼ -0.7 (-0.01%)AIRLINK190.99▼ -1.13 (-0.01%)BOP10.05▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)CNERGY7.39▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)DCL8.55▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)DFML46.3▼ -0.1 (0.00%)DGKC105▼ -0.54 (-0.01%)FCCL37.48▼ -0.16 (0.00%)FFL14.72▼ -0.26 (-0.02%)HUBC127.5▲ 0.42 (0.00%)HUMNL13.39▼ -0.02 (0.00%)KEL4.41▼ -0.02 (0.00%)KOSM6.14▼ -0.03 (0.00%)MLCF44.27▲ 0.02 (0.00%)NBP72.99▼ -0.14 (0.00%)OGDC198.8▼ -1.08 (-0.01%)PAEL39.05▼ -0.09 (0.00%)PIBTL7.8▼ -0.01 (0.00%)PPL170.13▼ -2.15 (-0.01%)PRL34.39▼ -0.2 (-0.01%)PTC22.35▼ -0.16 (-0.01%)SEARL105.38▲ 2.61 (0.03%)TELE8.22▲ 0.01 (0.00%)TOMCL33▼ -0.31 (-0.01%)TPLP11.9▲ 0.32 (0.03%)TREET20.49▼ -0.13 (-0.01%)TRG65.62▼ -0.85 (-0.01%)UNITY30.5▼ -0.1 (0.00%)WTL1.55▼ -0.03 (-0.02%)

Three policemen martyred, 5 injured in militant attack on Karak checkpost

Three Policemen Martyred 5 Injured In Militant Attack On Karak Checkpost
PESHAWAR – Three police officials were martyred and five others were injured in a militant attack on a checkpoint in early hours of Thursday.

The attack took place at the Bahadur Khel police checkpoint in Karak, where two police officers were martyred on the spot and six others were injured.

The District Police Officer told media that the martyred cops included Driver Naqeeb and Adnan. The miscreants launched the attack using heavy weaponry. The attackers fled the scene after police retaliated with gunfire.

The DPO further stated that four injured policemen were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital, where one of them succumbed to his injuries.

Meanwhile, three other injured officers were referred to Peshawar, and they are also said to be in critical condition.

The police have launched a search operation in the area to trace the militants involved in the deadly attack in Karak.

The attack comes days after extremists shot dead a policeman in Khyber district during an anti-polio campaign.

Our Correspondent

