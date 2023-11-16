A father of two and an employee of a private news channel, 53-year-old Imran Ahmed, lost his life in a road accident involving a reckless 22-wheeler trailer near Godown Chowrangi in Korangi Industrial Area on Wednesday.

Ahmed was pronounced dead at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. The trailer driver fled the scene. In a separate incident near Hub Chowki, a Suzuki pickup overturning resulted in the deaths of 40-year-old Wajahat and 45-year-old Nadeem.Additionally, around a dozen individuals sustained injuries and were transported to the Civil Hospital, Hub.