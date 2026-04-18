Three deaths reported after suspected juice consumption in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – Reports circulating on social media have claimed that three individuals have died within the past 72 hours after allegedly consuming juice in Pakistan, raising concerns about both the cause of the deaths and the medical response.

According to the information shared, the deceased were aged 34, 19, and 22. All three were reportedly shifted to a public hospital soon after their condition deteriorated.

Two of the critically ill patients were later brought to the CDA hospital. One of them was said to have arrived in a relatively recoverable condition. However, despite efforts by doctors using the resources available, the patient could not survive.

Concerns have also been raised over the absence of postmortem examinations, which could have helped determine the exact cause of death.

The information was shared by a social media influencer on X, and no official confirmation or detailed investigation findings have been released so far.