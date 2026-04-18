Pia Pre Hajj Operation To Commence From 19 April

KARACHI – PIA Pre Hajj Operation of transporting intending pilgrims to Saudi Arabia will commence from 19 April, 2026.

PIA on the first day of Pre Hajj Operation will transport more than 540 intending pilgrims to Al-Madinah Al-Munawwarah, Saudi Arabia .

PIA’s first Pre-Hajj flight from Sialkot PK 747 and Faisalabad PK 4003 will depart on 19 April for Madinah, Saudi Arabia. The first flight from Multan, PK 715, will depart on 20 April.

On 21 April, the first Pre-Hajj flights from Quetta and Islamabad will depart for Madinah respectively.

The first Pre-Hajj flight from Karachi, PK 743, will depart on 23 April.

The airlines first Pre-Hajj flight PK 747 will depart from Lahore for Madinah on 24 April.

PIA will operate more than 191 flights to Jeddah and Madinah to transport more than 55,000 intending pilgrims.

PIA will operate flights from cities such as Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Sialkot, Faisalabad and Quetta to Madinah and Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. PIA will transport more more than 15,400 intending pilgrims from Islamabad to Saudi Arabia through 46 Pre- Hajj flights, more than 15,000 from Karachi through 55 flights, more than 12,300 from Lahore through 34 flights, 3,680 from Faisalabad through 23 flights, 5,383 from Multan through 13 flights, 2075 from Sialkot through 5 flights and more than 4,487 intending pilgrims through 15 Pre Hajj flights from Quetta to Saudi Arabia.

This year also, PIA aims to provide best services to the Intending Pilgrims, meeting the reliability targets set for itself. During Hajj Operatioms 2025, PIA exceeded the reliability of 90% and got commendations from the local authorities.

CEO PIA , AVM Amir Hayat, who would be personally supervising the operation, has instructed the airline’s Hajj Team to provide the best services to intending pilgrims and make their travel Comfortable and Convenient.

The Pre-Hajj Operation will conclude on 21 May 2026.-