Per Tola Gold Price reaches Rs506,000 in Pakistan amid global tweaks

ISLAMABAD – Gold Prices continue to witness changes in global and local markets, with per tola rate hovers at around Rs506,062 on Saturday.

The bullion wrapped up the week with Rs4,500 jump, hitting Rs506,062, while 10-gram gold climbed by Rs3,858 to reach Rs433,866.

New Gold Prices in Pakistan

Here’s a clear and organized table of all the mentioned prices:

Category Latest Price Change Gold (per tola) Rs506,062 +Rs4,500 Gold (10 grams) Rs433,866 +Rs3,858 Gold (per tola – Fri) Rs501,562 -Rs3,300 Gold (International) $4,837/ounce +$45

Fueling the domestic surge, international gold prices recorded a strong gain of $45, pushing the rate to $4,837 per ounce.

Silver Rates in Pakistan

Silver also joined the rally, with its price rising by Rs118 to stand at Rs8,562 per tola, adding to the overall bullish sentiment in the precious metals market.

With both gold and silver on the rise, market watchers are closely monitoring whether this upward trend will continue or trigger further volatility in the days ahead.