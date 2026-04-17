1 crore Iranian Rial to Pakistani Rupee rate today: 17 April 2026

LAHORE – The exchange rate of Iranian rial (IRR) against the Pakistani rupee has saw a dramatic surge in open market as ongoing buying spree by investors on hopes of quick profits led to shortage in open market.

The jump comes amid ongoing conflict between Iran and the US while the efforts are underway for lasting resolution of the issues.

According to exchange rate available on Google search reaults, 1 crore Iranian rial is equivalent to 2,111 Pakistani Rupees (PKR) at that moment (10:00 am on 17 April 2026).

However, the situation is completely different in open market where the Iranian rial saw an increase of fourfold against PKR.

The Iranian rial, despite its longstanding weakness against major currencies like the US dollar due to sanctions and inflation, has recently surged in Pakistan.

This spike is largely driven by speculative buying, as investors rush to purchase rials in hopes of quick profits, fueled by rumors of potential 500% gains.

Expectations around ongoing diplomatic talks between Iran and the United States have also influenced market sentiment, with traders anticipating that eased sanctions could strengthen the currency.

1 Crore Iranian Rial to PKR Open Market Rate Today

As of April 17, 1 crore Iranian is being traded for Rs6,000 to Rs9,000 in open market of Pakistan.

Alert for Buyers of Iranian Currency

A currency exchange market expert has warned the Pakistanis who are intensively buying Iranian Rials for quick profits, saying it could make a backfire.

Chairman of the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, Malik Bostan, told media that many investors are buying Iranian rials in anticipation of further price increases, hoping to earn significant profits.

He noted that investors believe the rial’s value could rise considerably if negotiations between the US and Iran succeed or if sanctions on Iran are eased.

However, Malik Bostan cautioned the public against investing based solely on speculation, emphasizing that there is no guarantee that the rial’s value will increase soon or at all.

He also explained that significant fluctuations in a currency’s value often lead the issuing country to invalidate high-denomination notes, potentially rendering stored currency worthless.

According to Bostan, Pakistani exporters are now receiving Iranian rials in exchange for goods sent to Iran, which are later sold in the local market, while importers purchase rials to procure goods from Iran. Experts warn that currency investments in uncertain situations can be risky without full information and careful consideration.