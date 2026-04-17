FBR sets new values for properties in Islamabad [Check Sector-wise Rates]

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued new determinations for the fair market value of immovable properties in Islamabad.

It has issued an SRO saying the new rates have been announced by exercising powers under subsection (4) of section 68 of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001 (XLIX of 2001).

The notification supersedes S.R.O. 163(I)/2026 dated February 2, 2026, and S.R.O. 332(I)/2026 dated February 24, 2026.

According to the SRO, the value of residential and commercial superstructures will be Rs 2,500 per square foot for properties up to five years old, and Rs1,200 per square foot for properties older than five years.

For rural areas of the Islamabad Capital Territory, valuation will follow the rates notified by the Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue)/District Collector Islamabad on July 1, 2025. In cases of conflicting rates for a particular area, the higher value will be applied.

Sector-wise Property Rates in Islamabad

The updated property valuation tables for Islamabad reflect significant reductions across multiple sectors.

In key commercial locations, constructed flats along Blue Area’s Jinnah Avenue have been fixed at Rs. 100,000 per square foot, while those on Fazl-e-Haq Road range between Rs. 8,000 and Rs. 50,000 per square foot. Rates in New Blue Area and sectors G-9, F-9, G-8, and F-8, between Rs. 40,000 and Rs. 150,000 per square foot, remain unchanged.

In B-17 and C-14, rates for residential plots with possession have fallen from Rs. 30,000 to Rs. 21,000 per square yard, while non-possession plots in B-17 are now valued at Rs. 10,500, down from Rs. 15,000. In C-15, rates dropped from Rs. 25,000 to Rs. 17,500 per square yard, and in C-16, from Rs. 20,000 to Rs. 14,000.

In sector D-12, rates for constructed residential flats have decreased from Rs. 15,000 to approximately Rs. 10,500 per square foot, with commercial properties adjusted to around Rs. 17,500 per square foot. Similarly, in D-13, residential plot rates declined from Rs. 16,000 to Rs. 11,200 per square yard.

Among the high-end sectors, residential plots in E-7 are now priced at Rs. 225,000 per square yard, while constructed commercial properties range between Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 100,000 per square foot. In E-11, rates fall between Rs. 70,000 and Rs. 100,000 per square yard, while E-12 has been set at Rs. 39,200 per square yard.

Further reductions are seen in G-13, where plot rates decreased from Rs. 100,000 to Rs. 70,000 per square yard, and in G-17, from Rs. 25,000 to Rs. 17,500. Rates in G-14 now range between Rs. 35,000 and Rs. 63,000, G-15 between Rs. 7,000 and Rs. 17,500, and G-16 between Rs. 6,000 and Rs. 10,500 per square yard.

Peripheral areas also saw downward adjustments. Margalla Town’s rates fell from Rs. 55,000 to Rs. 38,500 per square yard, Chak Shahzad from Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 35,000, Banigala from Rs. 35,000 to Rs. 24,500, and Park View now stands at Rs. 24,500 per square yard.