These Karachi roads to remain closed: Check Champions Trophy traffic plan

KARACHI – The Karachi police have issued a traffic plan for the upcoming match of tri-nation series and Champions Trophy matches at the National Stadium.

Pakistan will take on South Africa in a day-night match of the tri-nation series on Wednesday, 12 February. The final of the event will be played between the top two sides on Friday, 14 February.

However, the Champions Trophy matches will be played in Karachi from Feb 19 to 21 and March 1.

Karachi Traffic Plan for Champions Trophy

The Sir Shah Suleman Road will remain open for traffic on match days, police said.

As per the traffic plan, vehicles coming from Karsaz will be able to park at the National Coaching Center and China Ground. They will access the Coaching Center and China Ground via the underpass from the Karsaz flyover.

Vehicles coming from Millennium and New Town will also be able to park at the National Coaching Center and China Ground.

For heavy traffic, vehicles from Sohrab Goth will travel via National Institution of Public Administration (Nipa), while traffic from Liaquatabad No. 10 will head towards Hassan Square.

Heavy traffic from PP Chowrangi will be directed towards University Road, police said, adding that roads from Karsaz to the stadium, Millennium to New Town, and from Stadium Signal to Hassan Square will be closed to heavy traffic.

Vehicles will only be allowed to park in designated parking areas during Champions Trophy matches.