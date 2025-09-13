The truthful, the trustworthy

THE Holy Prophet’s teachings provide guidance for a moral and fulfilling life, emphasizing values such as truthfulness, honesty, compassion and humility.

His life serves as a practical example, illustrating how to act with kindness, patience and forgiveness, even towards those who wrong us. Adopting these lessons—including integrity, gratitude and simplicity—can lead to success, peace and spiritual contentment in both this life and the hereafter. The Prophet (PBUH) was known as “Al-Sadiq” (the truthful) and “Al-Amin” (the trustworthy), a reputation he earned before prophethood and maintained throughout his life. This teaches us to always speak the truth and be honest in all dealings, treating others with sincerity and uprightness.

Muslims are encouraged to emulate the Prophet’s gentle, patient and tolerant nature. This involves being kind to neighbours, helping the needy and forgiving those who have offended us, fostering a culture of compassion. In a world often marked by materialism, the Prophet’s (PBUH) humility stands as an important lesson. It means living simply, being grateful, avoiding excess and treating everyone with kindness, regardless of their status. The Prophet (PBUH) treated everyone equally and never showed favoritism, teaching fairness in leadership and in all aspects of life. He meticulously discharged trusts and advised his followers to be watchful of their trusts and covenants. This underscores the importance of trustworthiness and fidelity in every relationship and responsibility.

The teachings encourage spreading useful knowledge, reflecting the Prophet’s (PBUH) commitment to intellectual and spiritual growth. By embracing simplicity and gratitude, we can find peace and contentment, aligning with the Prophet’s teachings in a world often focused on excess. The Prophet’s wisdom offers a path to success, fulfillment and spiritual growth for everyone, regardless of their role in life. Responding to evil with kindness and forgiveness can break cycles of hatred, heal communities and promote peace. The Last Prophet (PBUH) provides a timeless guide for all Muslims, his life and actions offering profound lessons for every generation.

The twelfth of Rabi’ Al-Awwal marks the day on which the best of all mankind was born. He (PBUH) was known to be a remarkable personality, so much so, that even non-Muslim scholars and historians have acknowledged him as an exceptional person. There are countless stories about the form of life that the Last Prophet (PBUH) embraced, how he treated his companions and those around him and how he conveyed to the entire world the purest and best of morals. Speaking of non-Muslim scholars and historians, Gandhiji had said, “I wanted to know the best of the life of one who holds today an undisputed sway over the hearts of billions of mankind. I became more than ever convinced that it was not the sword that won a place for Islam in those days, it was the rigid simplicity, the utter self-effacement of the Prophet, the scrupulous regard for pledges, his intense devotion to his friends and followers, his intrepidity, his fearlessness, his absolute trust in God and in his own mission.

Before his prophethood, he (PBUH) was known as Al-Sadiq Al-Ameen (the honest and trustworthy) by all people. Although, back at this time, merchants used to go after more profit even if it involved lying to or deceiving their customers, the Last Prophet was loved by everyone for his honesty and integrity, whether it came to his life affairs or trades. The Prophet is the best example for humbleness. He ate what his people ate and wore what they wore. He (PBUH) forgave his enemies and those who hurt and spread lies about him. He treated everyone with respect, his friends, family, followers and even enemies. His dedication in leading a noble lady Khadija’s massive trade and most importantly in promoting and spreading Allah’s message despite the hardships he had to face doing so was the most inspiring thing ever. He was always driven by his faith in Allah.

The Prophet (PBUH) always listened to the advice and opinions of his companions. This is called Shura and Prophet (PBUH) relied on it before going through major decisions that affect the Muslim Ummah. This strengthened his leadership and resulted in the optimum decision-making. The Prophet was keen on learning new things and finding other perspectives on different matters. He (PBUH) strived so he can put everything to good use, with the guidance of Allah. He believed that knowledge brings us closer to the Almighty. He even encouraged all Muslims to attain knowledge and learn new information.

These are just a few of the Last Prophet’s beautiful traits, ones that made him the best personality who has ever lived. For Muslims, he (PBUH) is the last and most perfect Prophet and for non-Muslims, he is considered as a respected, admirable and eloquent person who has millions of people following his Sunnah up to this day, Alhamdulillah. May we all learn from his life, lessons and be granted the blessing of applying it and following in his footsteps.

—The writer is editor, political analyst and author of several books based in Islamabad.

