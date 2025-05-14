The secret of victory

TWO powerful currents were active in South Asia.

One was driven by India’s aspiration for regional dominance, and the other, in stark contrast, was grounded in peaceful coexistence, harmony and security.

The events of May 10 shattered the arrogance of domination enforced through coercion and manipulation, marking the beginning of a new era in South Asia.

In this new phase, India will have to abandon its hegemonic ambitions and embrace a collective vision for regional development—otherwise, it risks further isolation.

Why did India orchestrate the Pahalgam drama and blame Pakistan, going so far as to impose war?

This mystery is not hard to understand; the reasons are clear.

The obsession with becoming the sixth global power had long occupied India’s mindset.

India believed that it could achieve this by subjugating its neighboring countries.

To that end, it had treated countries like Bangladesh and others in South Asia with aggression and sought to dominate their resources, which sparked intense backlash in the region.

The first practical manifestation of this backlash came in the form of the end of India’s puppet regime in Bangladesh, where the Muslim Bengal rose with renewed vigour.

All the smaller nations in the region welcomed this change.

This development was intolerable for India.

It rightly understood that the shift in Bangladesh had crushed its ambitions.

To restore the old order, there was only one strategy: to neutralize Pakistan.

For this purpose, India staged the Pahalgam incident during the US Vice President’s visit to India.

But in doing so, India ignored many realities.

Similar violent plots have previously been exposed during visits of key international figures, aimed at suppressing the Kashmir independence movement and putting pressure on Pakistan.

This tactic no longer holds credibility.

The Indian leadership, narrow-minded and consumed by hatred and greed, failed to grasp this reality.

Secondly, India seriously misjudged Pakistan.

India assumed that a Pakistan neck-deep in economic crisis would not be able to withstand a financially crippling war and would quickly surrender.

This assumption also proved false.

Wars are not fought with power alone; other factors play crucial roles, such as the moral justification of the war.

India lacked this justification, whereas Pakistan held a strong moral position—something the world recognized.

Another important point must be considered: although Pakistan had faced economic challenges for some time, it never turned a blind eye to India’s aggressive intentions.

Despite limited resources, it is not wealth alone but a vigilant mind that ensures effective strategy—and in this regard, Pakistan was fortunate.

Furthermore, Pakistan focused on modern technology, supported by tried and tested allies.

This strategic approach turned the tide in the war, shattering India’s dreams of supremacy.

This experience should prompt critics of Pakistan’s defence preparedness—especially in comparison to India—to reevaluate their positions.

Allah granted Pakistan success in this severe test.

Instead of becoming arrogant, we must express gratitude to the Almighty and reflect on the hidden factors that made our success possible.

The foremost among these was responsible conduct—from leadership down to the media, there were no lapses in this regard.

However, due to political divisions, some figures continued to be targeted for criticism—most notably Nawaz Sharif.

While public statements have their place in international crises, diplomacy and dignity hold far greater value.

Constant rhetoric, especially against adversaries—whether foreign or local—is counterproductive.

We’ve seen the outcome of inflammatory behavior in India, and Pakistan’s own experience shows the opposite.

It is clear that serious diplomatic engagement and dignified strategy are essential for managing crises.

In this respect, Pakistan was fortunate.

It will soon become evident that had it not been for Nawaz Sharif’s experience and behind-the-scenes diplomacy during India’s aggression, Pakistan might not have emerged with such honour.

The allegations made against him in relation to Kargil, born of political bitterness, have been washed away by his wise conduct during this crisis.

This experience has also taught us that mature, dignified politics is vital for national development—now is the time to bid farewell to reckless politics.

Thus, Pakistan’s victory in this war has not only ushered in a new era for South Asia but has also sparked transformation within the country itself.

—This writer is former advisor to the President of Pakistan, author & mass media theorist. (farooq.adilbhuta@gmail,com)