The SDMA is the outcome of a Shared History

Rakhshanda Mehtab

It has been several months since Pakistan and Saudi Arabia signed the Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement in Riyadh on September 17 last year, but the tendency to treat it as a sudden geopolitical shift has never been accurate.

The truth is far simpler and far more reassuring: the SDMA is the outcome of the historical relationship between Pakistan and KSA, not a treaty that conjured a bond out of nothing.Consider what actually existed before that signature. From the 1960s, Pakistani military officers were embedded in Saudi Arabia, helping build the Royal Saudi Air Force.

Pakistani pilots flew combat missions in Saudi aircraft. By 1982, a protocol had formalized the deputation of thousands of Pakistani personnel to the Kingdom, while Saudi officers trained in Pakistani academies. That is not symbolism. That is operational trust built over generations. As the Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted in its joint statement, the new agreement simply codifies what had long been practiced: joint deterrence against any aggression, with an attack on one considered an attack on both.In my reading, this is what makes the SDMA genuinely significant. It closes a logical gap. After sixty years of joint exercises, advisory roles, and actual deployments, the absence of a treaty-level arrangement had become an anomaly.

The pact does not create a new reality; it catches up with an old one.The timing, of course, matters. The agreement came just after Israeli strikes on Doha on September 9, 2025, which killed Hamas members and a Qatari security officer. That attack shocked Gulf capitals and exposed how little protection existing international guarantees offered against unilateral escalation. For Saudi Arabia, formalizing defence ties with Pakistan was not a panicked reaction but a measured recalibration. Riyadh has long relied on distant powers. Diversifying that portfolio with a trusted regional partner is simply prudent statecraft.

Some commentary, particularly from India, has tried to frame this pact through a competitive lens. That interpretation is unsupported by the text. The joint statement makes no reference to India. The agreement is about Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, not about any third country. That said, strategic consequences exist regardless of intent. New Delhi, which has deepened its economic and energy ties with the Gulf, must now factor in that any contingency involving Saudi Arabia could formally engage Pakistan. That is not a threat. It is simply the new architecture of regional security.

What remains most striking is the continuity. The SDMA is not a departure. It is the culmination of everything that came before: the training, the deployments, the shared understanding of operational practices. For Pakistan, the agreement reinforces its standing as a credible security actor beyond South Asia. For Saudi Arabia, it provides a reliable defence partner with proven capacity. For the region, it signals that Gulf security arrangements are evolving toward formalized, mutual commitments among states that already trust each other. The practical details of the pact are still emerging, as analysts noted at the time. But the underlying message is already clear. When two nations spend decades fighting alongside each other, training each other, and standing together in difficult moments, a mutual defence agreement is not an event. It is an acknowledgment. And that is exactly what Pakistan and Saudi Arabia achieved last September.

—The writer is MS Research Scholar at IIUI, a freelance

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