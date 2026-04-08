ICT admin revises timings under austerity, fuel conservation drive

Closure of markets at 8pm marquees, food outlets at 10 pm

In a renewed push to enforce austerity measures, the district administration of Islamabad has issued a revised notification partially modifying its earlier directives on business operating hours across the federal capital. The notification came into force from Tuesday April 7.

Under the updated orders, all shops, markets, and shopping malls will now close at 8:00 PM, marking a significant shift aimed at conserving energy and streamlining commercial activity. The directive reflects the administration’s broader strategy to manage resources more efficiently amid ongoing economic pressures.

Restaurants, hotels, food outlets, tandoors, grocery stores, and karyana shops have been granted extended hours but will also be required to shut down by 10:00 p.m. However, in order to facilitate public convenience, takeaway and delivery services will remain operational beyond the prescribed closing time.

The revised notification further extends to the events and hospitality sector. Marriage halls, marquees, and all other commercial event venues have been instructed to conclude activities by 10:00 p.m. Notably, the restriction also applies to events at private premises, signaling a comprehensive approach to implementation.

Despite the tightened regulations, essential services have been exempted from the new timings. Pharmacies, petrol pumps, and allied facilities will continue to operate without disruption, ensuring that critical needs of residents are met.

Officials said the measures are part of a broader effort to reduce energy consumption and promote discipline in commercial operations. The administration has urged citizens and business owners to cooperate fully, emphasizing that compliance will be closely monitored. Meanwhile, Chief Commissioner and Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Sohail Ashraf in on Tuesday chaired an important meeting regarding implementation of austerity and fuel conservation measures in the Federal Capital Islamabad.

The meeting was attended by Inspector General (IG) Islamabad Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon, district administration and senior officers of CDA and Islamabad Police. The meeting reviewed the implementation of the Federal Government’s directions regarding austerity and fuel conservation measures. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon and relevant officers while briefing on the steps taken to ensure full implementation of the direction, informed that all measures for austerity and fuel conservation are being enforced immediately.