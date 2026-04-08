Envoys of 6 countries present diplomatic credentials to President

Ambassadors-designate of the Republic of Cuba, Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, Portuguese Republic, Kingdom of Spain and United Republic of Tanzania, as well as the High Commissioner-designate of the Republic of Singapore, presented their credentials to President Asif Ali Zardari at Aiwan-e-Sadr today.

The President felicitated the envoys on the commencement of their diplomatic responsibilities in Pakistan and conveyed his best wishes for a productive tenure. He expressed the hope that their assignments would contribute to strengthening bilateral relations and advancing cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

During his interaction with Ambassador-designate of Cuba, H.E. Mr. Damian Cordero Torres, the President reaffirmed the longstanding and friendly relations between the two countries. He appreciated Cuba’s support in healthcare and education, including medical scholarships, and emphasised the potential for cooperation in health, biotechnology and tourism, as well as continued collaboration at multilateral forums. The President also conveyed Pakistan’s deep appreciation for Cuba’s support during the 2005 earthquake, noting that this humanitarian assistance remains a lasting symbol of solidarity between the two nations.

In his meeting with Ambassador-designate of Ethiopia, H.E. Dr. Oumer Hussein Oba, the President welcomed the opening of Ethiopia’s Embassy in Islamabad and the resumption of direct flights. He noted the growing engagement between the two countries and emphasised the need to expand cooperation in trade, aviation, education and technology.

In his meeting with Ambassador-designate of Portugal, H.E. Mr. Paulo Miguel Guedes Domingues, the President underlined the importance Pakistan attaches to its relations with Portugal, both bilaterally and within the European Union framework. He noted the upward trajectory in trade and emphasised the need to expand cooperation in trade, investment, IT, agriculture and blue economy, while also highlighting the role of the Pakistani diaspora and prospects for labour mobility and academic exchanges.

In his meeting with Ambassador-designate of Spain, H.E. Mr. Carlos Aragón Gil de la Serna, the President noted the milestone of 75 years of diplomatic relations and appreciated Spain’s commitment to multilateralism. He highlighted strong trade ties supported by GSP Plus, encouraged greater investment and cooperation, and underscored the importance of safe and legal migration, as well as cultural and academic exchanges. He appreciated the principled stance taken by Spain in the current Gulf crisis and noted that it reflects a commitment to dialogue, de-escalation and adherence to international law.

Talking to Ambassador-designate of Tanzania, H.E. Lt. Gen. (R) Yacoub Hassan Mohamed, the President reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening ties with Tanzania and the East African Community. He emphasised the need to enhance trade, investment and technical cooperation, and called for stronger business linkages, improved connectivity and greater people-to-people exchanges.