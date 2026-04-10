Selective Statistics, Imported Frameworks, and the Case for a Pakistani Perspective

Abdullah Umar

The Framing Problem: When Advocacy Masquer-ades as Analysis Articles lamenting Pakistan’s gender inequality have become a predictable genre.

They open with a rank from the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Global Gender Gap Index, pivot to workforce participation figures, and conclude with a call for structural over-haul. The formula rarely changes – because the goal is not description but prescription, not analysis but activism.

The WEF Gender Gap Index does not measure the absolute quality of life, safety, or legal standing of women. It measures gap closure between men and women on four sub-indices: economic participation, educational attainment, health and survival, and political empowerment. Its primary driver is formal sector economic participation – a metric calibrated for post-industrial Western economies. Agricultural labour, home-based enterprise, and unpaid care work – the economic reality for tens of millions of Pakistani women – are excluded entirely. A country in which both men and women have low formal workforce participation can rank higher than a coun-try where women have made significant gains but still trail men. The index rewards statistical gap-closure; it does not measure dignity, agency, or well-being.

II. The Workforce Participation Fallacy

The workforce participation rate for Pakistani women is frequently cited as damning evidence of gender oppression. At approximately 22-23 per cent formal labour force participation, Pakistan does lag behind many economies. But the analysis of why this is so – and what it means – demands more rigour than critics typically apply.

First, a distinction must be drawn between formal sector participation and economic activity. An enormous proportion of Pakistani women are eco-nomically active in the agricultural sector, home-based industry, and the informal economy. These contributions are systematically undercounted in official labour force surveys, which are designed around formal employment metrics developed in industrialised economies. Surveys that capture un-paid care work, agricultural labour, and home-based enterprise would produce substantially different figures.

III. The Constitutional and Legal Architecture: Ig-nored by Design One of the most glaring omissions in commentary of this genre is the complete elision of Pakistan’s constitutional and statutory framework for women’s rights. Article 25(2) of the Constitution of Pakistan explicitly prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex. Article 34 mandates the full participa-tion of women in national life. Article 35 protects the family, with provisions that cover maternal rights. These are not rhetorical provisions – they form the legal basis for an expanding jurisprudence.

Contextualising regionally: Pakistan’s approxi-mately 20 per cent women’s parliamentary share exceeds India (12.6 per cent), Sri Lanka (5.3 per cent), and the Maldives (4.7 per cent). Pakistan has twice elected a female Prime Minister – before the United States, before Japan, and before the majority of the countries implicitly held up as comparators. The Women’s Parliamentary Caucus, established by a unanimous cross-party resolution in 2008, oper-ates as a non-partisan forum for women legislators. Recent FAFEN data shows that women parliamen-tarians, comprising 17 per cent of parliament, con-tributed nearly 49 per cent of the legislative agenda in 2024-25.

IV. Cultural Sovereignty and the Problem of Im-ported Frameworks

Underneath the statistics and the policy prescrip-tions of such articles lies a deeper ideological as-sumption: that the Western liberal model of gender equality – defined by equal rates of formal work-force participation, quota-driven political represen-tation, and secular individualism – is the universal standard against which all societies must be meas-ured and found wanting. This assumption is not self-evident. It is a value judgment. And it is one that millions of Pakistani women, exercising their own agency, have not ac-cepted. The imposition of external metrics as the arbiter of Pakistani women’s dignity is not a neutral analytical exercise – it is a form of civilisational condescension that dismisses Pakistani women’s own choices, preferences, and cultural anchors as false consciousness.

Islam – the civilisational framework within which the overwhelming majority of Pakistani women orient their lives – does not position women as defi-cient versions of men requiring equalisation through market participation. Islamic jurisprudence articu-lates a distinct conception of rights, roles, and dig-nity that has sustained Muslim societies for fourteen centuries. A serious engagement with Pakistani women’s empowerment must engage with this framework rather than dismiss it.

This does not mean Pakistan has no challenges. It means those challenges are best understood, named, and addressed from within the society itself – through its own constitutional values, its Islamic ethical framework, and the lived experience of Paki-stani women across its diverse regions and classes – not through the lens of WEF indices calibrated for post-industrial European economies.

V. Where Genuine Progress Demands Honest En-gagement

A credible account of women’s position in Pakistan must acknowledge both achievement and challenge with equal candour – not cherry-pick failures to sustain a pre-determined verdict. Genuine chal-lenges exist. Gender-based violence remains a seri-ous concern, with enforcement mechanisms requir-ing sustained strengthening. The gender gap in voter turnout – 42 per cent female voter turnout in 2024 compared to higher male rates – reflects structural barriers to political engagement that deserve atten-tion. Rural access to education and healthcare for girls remains uneven across provinces.

VI. Conclusion: Reclaiming the Narrative

Pakistan’s record on women’s rights is neither un-blemished nor unredeemable. It is the record of a young, complex, developing state navigating struc-tural economic constraints, regional security pres-sures, and civilisational values – doing so with a constitutional framework that explicitly mandates gender equality, a legislative record that has pro-gressively expanded women’s protections, and a measurable set of recent gains in financial inclusion, political representation, and entrepreneurship.

Commentary that ignores this record, weaponises rankings without methodological scrutiny, and frames structural challenges as moral condemna-tions does not serve Pakistani women. It serves an agenda – whether of external pressure, domestic political contestation, or ideological conformity to a particular model of modernity.

Pakistani women deserve better than to be reduced to statistics in someone else’s argument. They de-serve an analysis grounded in their own context, their own achievements, their own voices, and their own frameworks for dignity and empowerment. That analysis will be more demanding, more honest, and ultimately more useful than the recycled com-mentary that currently dominates this space.