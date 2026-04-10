Islamabad ‘The Beautiful’ gets fresh look ahead of US VP’s visit

Naqvi assures US charge d’affaires foolproof security for high-level visiting delegation

The federal capital wore a renewed and vibrant look on Thursday as civic authorities undertook extensive beautification and security measures ahead of the arrival of US Vice President JD Vance for crucial US-Iran talks. Municipal staff of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) remained actively engaged throughout the day in upgrading the city’s infrastructure. Old traffic signals and worn-out electric lights were replaced with new installations, while roads were thoroughly cleaned, washed, and refurbished to present a polished and welcoming outlook.

Flower beds across major avenues were carefully arranged in an eye-catching manner, and green belts were adorned with fresh, multi-coloured plants. Decorative flower pots were also hung along roadsides, enhancing the city’s aesthetic appeal to receive the visiting dignitaries from both the United States and Iran.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, in a meeting with US Charge d’Affaires Natalie Baker, assured that foolproof security arrangements had been put in place ahead of the high-level American delegation’s arrival.

Briefing the US envoy, the minister said that all security agencies were on high alert and fully prepared to respond to any untoward situation, ensuring a smooth and secure visit.

The capital was virtually placed under an “iron curtain” as authorities rolled out stringent security measures amid sensitive developments in US-Iran negotiations. Police and paramilitary forces were deployed at key routes and vulnerable points, with heightened vigilance visible across Islamabad.

The Red Zone, housing important government buildings and diplomatic missions, was completely sealed, restricting all unauthorized movement. Constitution Avenue remained entirely closed to traffic, while Margalla Road—initially kept open—was later shut down as security protocols were further intensified.

Security personnel, assisted by sniffer dogs, conducted comprehensive sweeps of major venues and surrounding areas to ensure complete clearance ahead of the visit scheduled for Friday. Officials said the extraordinary arrangements were aimed at preventing any untoward incident, safeguarding visiting dignitaries, and maintaining law and order during the high-stakes diplomatic engagement.