By: Naveed Safdar

India’s recurring allegations of false flag operations involving Pakistan have evolved into a predictable fixture of its domestic political theater. From fabricated bomb threats to sensational claims branding Pakistani citizens as terrorists, these accusations—devoid of forensic evidence and lacking international validation—serve as provocative distractions from India’s internal crises. The latest example, involving bomb threats at Mumbai’s Nair Hospital, saw Indian media outlets rush to implicate Pakistan without a shred of investigation, parroting a narrative that has long been used to deflect attention from rising communal tensions, economic disparities, and governance failures.

Pakistan’s response, in contrast, has been principled, consistent, and rooted in international norms. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, during a diplomatic engagement in Turkey, categorically dismissed India’s accusations as “blatant lies,” reaffirming Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to peace and international law. Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar pledged to expose India’s malicious propaganda at global forums such as the United Nations, while Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal General Syed Asim Munir, during his visit to South Waziristan, reiterated the Pakistan Army’s unyielding resolve to eliminate terrorism in all its forms. “The enemy may try to sow discord and fear, but we will not relent,” he declared, underscoring that the sacrifices of Pakistan’s soldiers are the bedrock of national sovereignty and regional stability.

India’s history of false flag operations is not merely troubling—it is a calculated pattern of deception. The 2016 Uri attack, which claimed the lives of nineteen Indian soldiers, was swiftly blamed on Pakistan within hours, without any conclusive evidence. Pakistani analysts and international observers noted the suspicious timing: the attack occurred just days before Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s address to the UN General Assembly, where he was poised to highlight Indian atrocities in Kashmir. The Uri narrative served multiple objectives—vilifying Pakistan, justifying military escalation, and drowning out global scrutiny of India’s human rights record.

The 2019 Pulwama attack followed a similar script. Forty-four Indian soldiers were killed, and Pakistan was immediately blamed. While Jaish-e-Mohammed claimed responsibility, the subsequent arrest of an Indian police officer, Devendra Singh—allegedly linked to militants—raised serious questions that remain unanswered to this day. Rather than pursuing transparent investigations, India weaponized the tragedy as a political lever in the run-up to national elections, exploiting grief for electoral gain.

The April 2025 Pahalgam incident did more than expose India’s misinformation machinery—it shattered the illusion of credibility that New Delhi has long tried to project. Modi’s hastily concocted narrative, echoed by a juvenile and hyper-nationalist media, collapsed like a house of cards under international scrutiny. What began as a calculated smear against Pakistan ended in diplomatic disgrace, leaving India red-faced before the world. In stark contrast, Pakistan’s response was a masterclass in strategic restraint and principled diplomacy. It did not retaliate with noise—it answered with dignity. By choosing composure over confrontation, Pakistan reaffirmed its stature as a responsible nuclear state, committed to regional peace and governed by moral clarity. This was not just a rebuttal—it was a reminder: truth does not need theatrics, and maturity does not require a megaphone.

Indian media has also engaged in reckless journalism, such as falsely branding three Pakistani citizens en route to Cambodia as militants. These unfounded reports do more damage to India’s own press institutions than they do to Pakistan’s reputation. Defense analysts have identified a recurring pattern in India’s rhetoric—dubbed the “Repeat Strategy”—where fabricated stories surface during periods of domestic political strain or ahead of elections. This tactic, while predictable, is dangerous: it stokes hostility, undermines regional trust, and erodes the credibility of democratic institutions.

The international community must recognize the grave implications of India’s propaganda. Baseless accusations not only strain bilateral relations but also threaten regional peace and security. Pakistan’s Ambassador to Russia, Mr. Muhammad Khalid Jamali, recently warned that provocations tied to water disputes and border tensions could escalate into serious conflict. His call for impartial investigations into incidents like the Pahalgam attack—led by neutral powers such as China and Russia—reflects Pakistan’s openness to scrutiny and its confidence in the truth.

India’s strategy of manufacturing fear and scapegoating Pakistan is more than a diplomatic misstep—it is a betrayal of its own citizens. It diverts attention from pressing domestic issues, suppresses dissent, and fosters a climate of hostility that benefits no one. Pakistan, meanwhile, remains steadfast in its pursuit of peace, sovereignty, and the legitimate aspirations of the Kashmiri people—a position grounded in international law and moral clarity.

In the face of repeated provocations, Pakistan’s response has been measured, proportionate, and resolute. It is time for the global community to see through India’s theatrics and demand accountability, transparency, and truth. False flags may serve short-term political agendas, but they cannot rewrite reality. Pakistan will continue to defend its honor, its borders, and its people—with dignity, determination, and an unwavering commitment to peace.

The writer is a free-lance columnist who writes on current affairs, geopolitics and disaster management, aiming to contribute informed insights to national discourse. He can be reached at [email protected]