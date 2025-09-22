The Dengue diaries: Rituals without the revolution

Urban Bystander

In the Valley of Margallas, the monsoon folded its wings and left behind a quiet itch.

It began with numbers, as plagues often do. Eleven, then eighteen, then twenty-one, until the city’s ledger sighed at 554. Not yet a scream, but no longer a whisper. Somewhere in the District Health Office, a spreadsheet learned to exhale, and the calendar bled a little around the edges.

The city responded with rituals. Inspectors photographed tyres as though they were suspects. Fogging machines coughed incense over puddles promoted overnight to “breeding sites.” Banners bloomed with slogans, fines were announced, and a councillor declared that motivational posters alone could defeat dengue. The Capital rehearsed its choreography: inspections, press conferences, penalties. Repeat.

Above it all, Babloo the pigeon, Head of Air Surveillance Sector C, circled like a weary critic. “They’re back,” he cooed, “the stripy civil servants.”

“Aedes mosquitoes,” Nosy Mynah explained for the uninitiated, “the very ones that carry dengue in their pockets, born with stripes, a memo pad, and a mandate to collect platelets.”

At the federal ministry, an Additional Secretary proclaimed acceleration, a Deputy proclaimed integration, and a consultant proclaimed a cascade of accountability before asking where the tea was. Mirza Chughal Khor, archivist of broken promises, read from the minutes: formulate, coordinate, validate and, most importantly, celebrate.

“Celebrate what?” asked Babloo.

“Progress,” Mirza replied gravely. “We have developed the strongest verbs in South Asia.”

But even strong verbs can itch.

At PIMS, a boy counted ceiling cracks while waiting for his platelet report. His mother scrolled prayer groups and recipes for papaya leaf tea. In Rawal Town, a shopkeeper swore he could hear violins whenever a mosquito hovered, the overture to a minor tragedy.

“Why do we still play the same old music?” asked Nosy Mynah, then delivered the diagnosis like a surgeon offering unwelcome truth: rooftop tanks left open; storage drums born of erratic water supply; scrap tyres that keep the monsoon like photo albums; construction pits that remember rain by name; drains that prefer plastic to gravity; coolers, flower trays and birdbaths hosting polite banquets; open plots where sanitation is a rumour; and a September–November climate that writes the chorus. In short: good neglect, perfect weather.

Mirza riffled his file with theatrical gravity. “Action Points,” he intoned. “CDA to sweep drains in PowerPoint. DHO to launch campaigns only after the mosquitoes have registered their unions. Both to issue press releases louder than fogging machines.”

“Elsewhere, the tune has changed,” Mynah continued. “Yogyakarta invited Wolbachia into Aedes and dengue fell—77% fewer cases, 86% fewer hospitalisations. Singapore is scaling Project Wolbachia towards half its households. Brazil runs a biofactory releasing insects at continental scale. The WHO keeps preaching the boring magic—integrated vector management: clean drains, targeted larvicides, communities that actually mobilise. Sri Lanka recruits neighbourhoods like politicians recruit votes. And yes, a vaccine waits at the door—polite and conditional: children first, where risk is heaviest.”

“Of course,” Mirza sighed, “but have you filled Form-W (Wolbachia) in triplicate? Annex-E (Ethics), Annex-M (Mosquitoes), Annex-P (Puddles), and the Non-Objection from Fate?”

Meanwhile, the foggers marched on. A child ran through the mist like a priest through incense. Constable Tufail, perpetually damp, tapped a stubborn puddle. “We fumigate, they reincarnate,” he muttered. “Last year this puddle joined service. This year it got promoted.”

By dusk, ambulances stitched the city like silver needles on fraying cloth. From his rooftop perch, Babloo scanned the capital, helpless before a foe that obeyed no lanes. “If only I could challan mosquitoes,” he whispered. “Helmet violations alone would finish them.”

“Good fog, wrong ponds,” Nosy Mynah said. “Strong fines, weak drains. Rituals without the revolution.”

“And what revolution is that?” asked Tufail.

“The boring one,” she said. “Fix gutters. Lid tanks. Weekly clean-ups that aren’t selfies. Publish the dashboard, cases, sites, response times, in plain sight. Pilot Wolbachia where evidence points. Do IRS where it bites. Begin vaccinations quietly, without bunting.” She paused, as though delivering a verdict. “In other words: stop rehearsing rituals and start practising reforms.”

Mirza cleared his throat, startled by his own heresy, and read a draft: Proposal: Project Wolbachia-e-Islamabad. Five union councils. NIH on the science, city on the honesty. Waste collection that actually collects. School brigades to check buckets and birdbaths. No fanfare. Just work.

Night pooled in the city’s ankles. Fogging crews packed away their hymns. Instagram posters glowed handsomely; puddles glowed honestly.

On a parapet, Babloo scratched one final line: 11, 18, 18, 21, 24 … and 554 reasons to trade ceremonies for courage.

Nosy Mynah pecked a full stop after courage. Tufail adjusted his cap, still wet since June.

“Tomorrow,” he muttered, “I’ll start with the tyre shop.” “Start with your own rooftop tank,” Mynah replied. “All revolutions begin at home.” And the city, itching, counting, waiting, exhaled a small, determined breath, as if to say: let the diary turn the page.

