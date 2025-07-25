Dr Mustafa Kamal

The Chief Minister of Punjab’s Women Employment Program, also known as the CM Punjab Digital Skills Program, is a transformative initiative designed to empower rural women with essential digital skills to secure online jobs.

This free training program aims to bridge the gender gap in technology and strengthen Pakistan’s digital economy.

Program Objectives

Economic employment women with marketable IT skills to earn a sustainable income.

Freelancing & Remote Work

Prepare participants to work on platforms like Fiverr, Upwork, and Freelancer.

– Bridging the Digital Gap: Provide equal opportunities for women in the digital workforce.

Why the Program is Important

Many educated women in rural areas struggle to find jobs due to mobility issues, financial limitations, or social restrictions. This digital training program allows them to work from home and remote areas, ensuring they can become financially independent without leaving their homes.

Eligibility Criteria

– Be a woman, preferably under 30 years old.

– Have at least 16 years of education from a recognized institution.

– Pass an entry test to qualify for enrollment.

– Be a resident of Punjab with a valid CNIC.

Program Structure

1. Basic Digital Literacy*: Introduction to computer usage, internet navigation, and technology basics.

2. Skill Development*: Learn high-demand skills like freelancing, graphic design, digital marketing, content writing, and web development.

3. Hands-on Practical Experience*: Work on real-world projects and receive mentorship from industry experts.4. Career & Business Support*: Assistance with job placement, freelancing career launch, and business startup guidance.

Benefits

100% Free Training

No registration or course fees.

Certified Courses

Receive an accredited certification upon completion.

Work-from-Home Opportunities

– Learn how to earn online.

Expert Mentorship

Get guidance from industry professionals. Networking & Career Support

Connect with clients and job platforms.

How to Apply

1. Visit the official website of the Punjab Skills Development Fund (PSDF).

2. Complete the registration form with personal and educational details.

3. Upload required documents for verification.

4. Receive confirmation and start free training. This program has the potential to transform the economic landscape of rural Punjab by creating a new generation of digital entrepreneurs and remote workers.