The birth of a new global political order

THE collapse of global political orders has rarely been gradual; history shows that it is often precipitated by the excesses and miscalculations of dominant powers.

Today, the world stands at a similar inflection point. The prolonged instability in the Middle East, coupled with intensifying great-power rivalries, signals not merely a regional crisis but the gradual erosion of the American-led international order. What is emerging in its place is a fragmented, multipolar system in which power is diffused among rising actors such as China, Russia and regional blocs, fundamentally reshaping global politics.

History underscores that no political order is permanent. The Roman, Ottoman, Mongol and British empires each established dominant global or regional systems, only to witness their eventual decline. In each case, power dictated order and transitions were often marked by conflict and instability. The current transformation reflects a similar pattern, as the unipolar moment enjoyed by the United States after the Cold War gives way to a more contested and complex global landscape.

The significance of a stable political order cannot be overstated. It ensures a balance of power, sustains international trade and provides mechanisms for conflict resolution. Institutions such as the United Nations were designed precisely to prevent the recurrence of large-scale wars. Yet, recent events reveal their diminishing effectiveness. The UN Security Council remains paralyzed on key issues such as the conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine, largely due to veto power politics. According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), global military expenditure reached over $2.4 trillion in 2023, reflecting a world increasingly reliant on hard power rather than cooperative frameworks.

The emergence of a new political order is most evident in the declining ability of any single power to shape global outcomes unilaterally. The United States, while still the most influential actor, faces strategic overstretch and waning credibility due to inconsistent foreign policies. The Middle East crisis has highlighted the limits of unilateral intervention, as regional conflicts increasingly draw in multiple actors with competing interests. Simultaneously, China’s economic rise—accounting for nearly 18% of global GDP—and its expanding influence have positioned it as a central player in the evolving order. Russia, despite economic constraints, continues to assert its geopolitical relevance.

Several interconnected factors are driving this transformation. Foremost among them is the intensification of geopolitical rivalries, particularly between the United States and China. This competition extends beyond military power to encompass technology, trade and global governance. Additionally, the persistent instability in the Middle East, especially the Israel-Palestine conflict and escalating tensions involving Iran, has created a geopolitical vacuum that external powers are eager to fill. Competition over strategic resources, including energy routes and maritime chokepoints, further exacerbates tensions. Compounding these issues is a growing trend of unilateralism, where states prioritize narrow national interests over collective global stability.

The consequences of this shift are already unfolding. One of the most significant outcomes is the realignment of global alliances. Regional powers in West Asia are recalibrating their foreign policies, engaging simultaneously with the United States, China and Russia. The expansion of forums such as BRICS, which now includes major energy-producing nations, reflects an attempt to create alternative centers of influence. At the same time, the erosion of multilateral institutions is contributing to an increase in both direct and proxy conflicts. The World Bank estimates that nearly 60% of the world’s poorest populations now live in conflict-affected areas, highlighting the human cost of geopolitical instability.

Despite these challenges, the transition to a new political order does not inevitably lead to chaos. It presents an opportunity to construct a more inclusive and balanced system of global governance. However, this requires deliberate and coordinated efforts. Major powers must recognize that zero-sum competition is unsustainable in an interconnected world. Instead, there is a need to strengthen multilateral institutions through meaningful reforms. Expanding the UN Security Council to reflect contemporary geopolitical realities, limiting the use of veto powers in humanitarian crises and enhancing the role of regional organizations such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and the African Union are critical steps.

Equally important is the adoption of confidence-building measures among rival states. Strategic arms control agreements, economic interdependence through trade partnerships and sustained diplomatic engagement can reduce the risk of large-scale conflict. The European Union’s model of regional integration demonstrates that historical rivals can transform competition into cooperation, offering valuable lessons for other regions.

Ultimately, the success of the emerging political order will depend on a fundamental shift in the mindset of global leadership. The pursuit of dominance must give way to the pursuit of stability. In an era defined by globalization, economic interdependence and shared challenges such as climate change, no nation can secure its future in isolation. As the United Nations Development Programme notes, global risks—from pandemics to environmental crises—are increasingly transnational, requiring collective responses.

The world today stands at a juncture. The decline of the American-led order and the rise of a multipolar system mark the beginning of a new era in global politics. Whether this transition leads to prolonged instability or a more equitable and cooperative world order will depend on the choices made by states in the present. History has shown that while the fall of old orders is inevitable, the shape of the new order is not predetermined. It is, ultimately, a reflection of human foresight, responsibility and the willingness to prioritize collective progress over narrow interests.

—The writer is Commoner from 44th Common Educationist — Founder of WHI Institute.based in Sargodha.

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