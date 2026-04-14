Meera is ‘Psycho’ and We Are Here For It!

There is something unsettling about a film titled Psycho even before you know its full story.

Maybe it’s just the title, or maybe it is the fact that Shaan Shahid has chosen to step behind the camera to tell a story that feels deeply personal and disturbingly intense. Either way, this upcoming Pakistani film is already creating a sense of mystery. Add then you add Meera’s unexpected return to the mix, and Psycho begins to feel less like a regular film and more like an event waiting to unfold.The story is said to revolve around characters who are not entirely what they seem. Emotions run deep, relationships feel fragile, and the line between truth and illusion slowly begins to disappear. Instead of loud action or predictable twists, the film seems to builds its tension quietly, almost uncomfortably, pulling the audience into a world where nothing feels completely safe.

How Did Shaan Coin the Story

Shaan’s decision to create this film seems to come from a desire to tell a story that lingers. After years of being associated with strong, larger than life roles, he appears to be exploring something more internal and psychological. Writing and directing Psycho himself suggests that this is not just another project, but a vision he wanted full control over. It feels like an attempt to challenge the audience, to make them think rather than simply watch. One of the most intriguing aspects of the film is the casting of Meera. For many, her presence alone raises questions. Where has she been, and why return now? Over the past few years, Meera had slowly stepped away from mainstream cinema, appearing only occasionally and staying out of major film projects. Her comeback in a film like Psycho does not feel accidental. It feels intentional, almost symbolic. There is a certain unpredictability about Meera that makes her perfect for a psychological thriller. She has always had a strong, expressive presence on screen, and in a story that relies heavily on emotions and mental tension, that quality becomes powerful. Her role is expected to be intense and layered, possibly one of the most challenging of her career.



In many ways, Psycho might not just be a film for her, but a reintroduction. The film is expected to release around Eid ul Azha, placing it right in the middle of Pakistan’s biggest cinematic season. This is usually the time for grand, crowd pleasing films, which makes Psycho an unusual choice for the occasion. But that is also what makes it exciting. It suggests confidence, not just in the story, but in the audience’s willingness to try something different. Psychological thrillers have never fully found their place in Pakistani cinema. Audiences are more familiar with romance, comedy, or action, while darker, more complex stories often struggle to gain attention. Yet, times are changing. With global content shaping viewer tastes, there is a growing curiosity for stories that are deeper, slower, and more thought provoking.