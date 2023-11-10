Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Thursday held a meeting with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the sidelines of 16th Summit of Economic Cooperation Organization being held in Uzbek city of Tashkent.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister Office, the two leaders reviewed the progress in bilateral relations especially in the domain of trade, defence and energy.

Prime Minister Kakar welcomed the announcement of direct flight operations of Azerbaijan Airline to Pakistan terming it a positive development in people to-people exchanges and to advance two-way business and tourism.

Prime Minister Kakar and President Aliyev discussed common challenges including Islamophobia and climate change and the critical role of ECO to promote regional cooperation and collective prosperity.

Global and regional developments including the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza and persistent Indian atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir were also discussed.

Prime Minister Kakar reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, especially with respect to Karabagh.