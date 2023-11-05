Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Saturday distributed cheques of financial support among the artistes under the Legend Trust. Sohail Wajahat Siddiqui, Trustee, Legend Trust was also present on the occasion. Governor Sindh handed over the cheques of 23 months arrears to Ghulam Haider Siddiqui, Nighat Sultana Widow Salahuddin, Jan Bibi Widow Aziz Baloch, Rajab Ali, Majida Widow Munawar Sultan, Mehtab Widow Lal Muhammad Baloch, Rashida Ghausi and Malik Ali Imran.

On the occasion, the Governor Sindh directed that regular distribution of cheques would be ensured every month under the Legends Trust.