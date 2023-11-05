An overseas Pakistani living in New York, the United States has filed an online complaint of car theft at a police station in Karachi, SSP East Irfan Bahadur said.

According to the complaint, filed at Shahrah-e-Faisal police station, Rizwan Ashraf alias Jhole Lal allegedly stole the car and sold it for Rs65,000 with a fake signature while the accused also prepared fake documents worth Rs7,000.It added that plaintiff Kamran Ali’s wife had asked Ashraf to change the car parking as many people had started throwing trash on it. She had asked him to park the vehicle in the street near the house.

But the complainant claimed that the vehicle disappeared from outside his house in Gulshan-e-Jamal on October 20.He went on to say that Ashraf had failed to inform him about the whereabouts of the car despite repeated calls to tell about the car’s condition and location.

The accused allegedly told Ali through WhatsApp about selling the car on October 29.Ashraf alias Jhole Lal has been arrested twice in Shahrah-e-Faisal police station in drug cases.A police official said that Ali had requested the police to file the first information report to investigate the matter and recover the car from the accused.