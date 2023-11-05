Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation’s (KWSC) main water line around the city’s Steel Town ruptured on Sunday, halting the water supply to the city.According to the spokesperson of the water corporation, a 54-inch PRRC water supply line around Steel Town has been ruptured. Due to the affected line, the city is being supplied with only 70 million gallon water of water from the Pipri Reservoir.

KWSC spokesperson explained that due to the line’s disruption, water supply in areas such as Bin Qasim, Landhi, Korangi, Ibrahim Hyderi, Akhtar Colony, Defense Housing Authority, and Kashmir Colony would be affected, Overall, the city would face a 60 million gallon water shortage.The spokesperson further stated that the repair work on the line has been initiated on an urgent basis.

The maintenance work on the line would be completed within the next 36 hours.He urged the residents to conserve water and use it judiciously to prevent any inconvenience. “It is essential for citizens to store water and use it cautiously to avoid any potential problems.”