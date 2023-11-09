Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Wednesday said there has been an increase in terror incidents in Pakistan since the interim Afghan government came to power in 2021, as he linked the ongoing deportation drive of illegal immigrants to counter-terrorism actions.

Addressing the media, he said, “After the establishment of the interim Afghan government in August 2021, we had a strong hope that there would be long-term peace in Afghanistan. […] Strict action would be taken against Pakistan-opposing groups, especially the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan, and they would absolutely not be allowed to use Afghan soil against Pakistan.

“But unfortunately, after the establishment of the interim Afghan govt, there has been a 60 per cent increase in terror incidents and 500pc rise in suicide attacks in Pakistan,” he claimed.

Kakar emphasised Islamabad stands firm on its stance regarding United States’ weapons being used for terrorism in Pakistan, highlighting that it is being sold in the black market not just in the country, but throughout the region as well as the Middle East.

The premier’s remarks came while responding to a question during a press conference at the PM House in Islamabad, a day after the US State Department denied leaving any equipment behind by American forces during the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, PM Kakar said that America’s acknowledgement or disavowal of its weapons being used in Pakistan is irrelevant, as there is objective evidence which confirms that these weapons are making their way into the black market and are being used too. Pakistan’s stance, PM Kakar asserted, is grounded in facts and not conspiracy theories.