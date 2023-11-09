The US State Department has denied that the weapons left behind during withdrawal of forces from Afghanistan was being used against Pakistan by terrorists.

State Department’s Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel rebutted a questioner that “Pakistani security forces recovered American-made weapons from TTP terrorists left by US in Afghanistan” that was used in attack on PAF Mianwali air base.

“We are aware of the reports of multiple attacks on Pakistani security forces and facilities earlier in November and we offer our condolences to the families of the victims, but I want to be very clear about this: There was no equipment left behind by American forces during the withdrawal from Afghanistan,” Patel said during a news briefing.

He asserted that despite suspension of large-scale military grant assistance, “we have partnered with Pakistan for more than 40 years to support law enforcement, rule of law, counternarcotics efforts, and other areas in the security space, and will continue to value our bilateral relationship.”

Replying to a question about the Afghan refugees and the Afghan citizens on the US Embassy list, Patel said: “we urge all states, including Pakistan, to uphold their respective obligations in their treatment of refugees and asylum seekers and to respect the principle of non-refoulement. We strongly encourage Afghanistan’s neighbours, including Pakistan, to allow entry for Afghans seeking international protection and to coordinate with the appropriate international humanitarian organisations. “We have been very clear that our commitment to the people of Afghanistan is enduring.