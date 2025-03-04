Cloud & AI: Last resort for Pak cricket team revival

PAKISTAN’S reliance on AI for team selection ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy was a bold experiment, but the results suggest it fell short of expectations.

Despite AI playing an 80% role in picking the squad, as confirmed by PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, Pakistan still suffered consecutive defeats and an early exit from the tournament.

This raises an important question: was the AI-powered selection process truly effective or was it an incomplete application of technology that failed to consider the complexities of modern cricket?

AI-driven selection may provide statistical objectivity, but cricket is not just about numbers; it’s about adaptability, match awareness, pressure handling and the ability to perform under different conditions.

AI algorithms trained on historical performance data may not fully account for current form, psychological resilience or match-day conditions.

The failure to anticipate Pakistan’s middle-order vulnerabilities, the lack of impact bowlers in crucial moments and miscalculations in reading match scenarios suggest that AI alone is not a magic solution—at least, not in its current form.

Cricket is no longer just about instinct; it’s about data-driven decision-making.

With cloud-based platforms, coaches and analysts can access vast amounts of player and match data instantly.

Pakistan’s team management can use cloud computing to streamline performance tracking, analyzing data from multiple sources like smart wearables, high-speed cameras and Hawk-Eye technology.

With cloud-based simulation models, the team can recreate various match scenarios and train players to respond effectively.

For instance, if Pakistan struggles against spin in middle overs, a cloud-powered AI simulator can generate a virtual practice session where players face simulated deliveries based on past performances of bowlers like Rashid Khan or Adam Zampa.

As we saw in the match against India, Pakistani batsmen dotted 12 over out of first 20 overs.

Such kind of improvement can only be made with consistent training.

Injuries remain a significant concern in cricket, but AI is helping mitigate this by analyzing historical injury data alongside current player metrics to predict potential risks.

The England cricket team has adopted this approach, taking preemptive measures to protect players.

AI also aids in rehabilitation, offering personalized programs that minimize the chances of re-injury.

For Pakistan, key player Fakhar Zaman, prone to injuries, could have benefited from AI-driven injury management, preventing his absence during crucial matches, such as the game against India, where Pakistan was already on the backfoot.

AI systems also provide real-time tactical insights during matches, which can be the difference between winning and losing.

By analyzing ongoing game data, AI tools recommend optimal player substitutions, field placements, and power play timings.

Systems like SAP Sports One offer these insights, helping coaches make informed decisions that enhance strategy.

For example, during a T20 match, AI can suggest the best moments for deploying specific bowlers against certain batsmen, based on historical data and real-time analysis.

With the game evolving rapidly, it’s time for Pakistan’s cricket team to embrace these futuristic technologies, breaking free from outdated practices and moving forward to secure victories for the nation.

—The writer is Cloud computing & deployment expert, hobbyist writer & sports lover.