Tarar rejects India’s ‘Pahalgam narrative’, calls terrorism New Delhi’s internal issue

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Wednesday dismissed India’s stance on terrorism on Pahalgam false operation, calling it an internal issue of New Delhi and accusing it of using the matter as a state policy.

Addressing the issue, Attaullah Tarar said India faced setbacks during the “Bunyan-e-Marsoos operation” and has since been attempting to shift focus through what he described as baseless propaganda.

He reiterated that Pakistan is fully committed to eradicating terrorism and is actively taking measures to eliminate the threat. He also rejected the Indian media’s narrative, terming it “false and misleading,” and said it lacked credible evidence.

Atta Tarar alleged that terrorism is being backed by “Fitnaul Khwarij” and stressed that the entire nation stands united in its resolve to root out militancy.

Referring to the Kashmir dispute, he said it is an internationally recognized issue, contrary to India’s claim that it is an internal matter. He added that segments of Indian civil society, along with local and international media, have rejected what he termed the “Pahalgam false narrative.”

The minister further said Indian media has failed to present substantiated facts and instead continues to spread propaganda against Pakistan. He also raised concerns over the treatment of Muslims in India, alleging that they are facing increasing oppression.

Citing the registration of an FIR shortly before the Pahalgam incident, he claimed it exposed the conduct of Indian authorities and questioned the credibility of their position.

Atta Tarar also alleged India’s involvement in terrorism-related activities globally, including incidents targeting Sikh leaders in different countries, adding that Pakistan will continue to counter terrorism and expose disinformation campaigns against it.