6 ‘cashless’ cattle markets auctioned in Islamabad ahead of Eidul Azha [Check Locations]

ISLAMABAD – As preparations for Eidul Azha 2026 intensify, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has successfully auctioned six temporary cattle markets in the city for a total of approximately Rs350 million.

Officials reported that this year marks the first time a cashless system has been implemented in the markets, aiming to ensure transparency and fairness.

The auctions saw participation from 104 bidders, and authorities noted an almost 120% increase in total auctioned value compared to last year.

The CDA has also announced strict measures against illegal livestock markets to maintain law and order during the festive season.

Locations of Auctioned Livestock Markets

Sector I-12 Livestock Market – Rs 200 million

Singjani Market – Rs60.25 million

Zia Masjid Market – Rs50 million

Sultanah Foundation Market – Rs25 million

Japan Road Market – Rs 6.2 million

Bhara Kahu Market – Rs6.1 million

Eidul Azha Holidays in Pakistan

According to the official calendar, Pakistan would observe three holidays from May 27 to 29 on account of Eidul Azha 2026.

However, the schedule depends on the announcement of sighting of Zilhaj Moon by the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.