Tarar extends condolences to PML-N activist over father’s death

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Tuesday visited the residence of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz senior and active worker Hafiz Nouman and extended his condolences on the death of his father.

Prime Minister’s Media Coordinator Badr Shahbaz Warraich was also present on the occasion.

The Federal Minister for Information offered Fateha for the departed soul and expressed his heartfelt sympathy to the bereaved family.

He termed the death of Hafiz Nouman’s father a great tragedy for his family and stated that the vacuum created by the death of the deceased will not be filled for a long time.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

Party leaders and workers were also present on the occasion, who prayed for the departed soul and expressed their sympathy to the family.