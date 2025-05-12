Cement new retail prices in Pakistan – Check May 2025 rates

ISLAMABAD – The retail price of cement in Pakistan showed a mixed trend during the week ending 8 May 2025, according to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

Data showed that the average retail price of per bag cement in northern cities was recorded at Rs1,417, down 0.47% compared to the previous week, when it stood at Rs1,423.

In the southern cities, the average retail price of cement increased by 0.34% during the same week, reaching Rs1,424, up from Rs1,420 in the prior week.

The data for the week ending May 8 shows the following average retail prices of cement in various cities:

Islamabad Rs1,402

Rawalpindi Rs1,386

Gujranwala Rs1,450

Sialkot Rs1,420

Lahore Rs1,461

Faisalabad and Sargodha Rs. 1,400

Multan Rs1,429

Bahawalpur Rs1,450

Peshawar Rs1,416

Bannu Rs1,370

Cement Prices in Southern Cities

Karachi Rs1,339

Hyderabad Rs1,398

Sukkur Rs1,500

Larkana Rs1,416

Quetta Rs1,450

Khuzdar Rs1,443

Cements Sales Jumps in April 2025

Local cement sales in Pakistan increased by 7.64 per cent to 2.516 million tons in April 2025 as compared with 2.337 million tons in April 2024.

According to the data released by the All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA), exports showed a healthy 34.56pc increase as the volumes jumped from 614,214 tons in April 2024 to 826,457 tons in April 2025.

Total cement dispatches during April 2025 were 3.342 million tons against 2.951 million tons during the same month of the last fiscal year, showing an increase of 13.24pc.

In April 2025, north-based mills dispatched 2.239 million tons of cement, showing an increase of 7.22pc against 2.088 million tons in April 2024. South-based mills dispatched 1.10 million tons of cement during April 2025, which was 27.81pc more compared to 863,327 million tons during April 2024.

North-based mills dispatched 2.124 million tons of cement in domestic markets in April 2025, showing an increase of 9.39pc against 1.942 million tons in April 2024. South-based mills dispatched 391,445 tons of cement in local markets during April 2025, which was 0.95pc % less compared to 395,199 tons during April 2024.

Exports from north-based mills declined by 21.64% as the quantities dropped from 146,086 tons in April 2024 to 114,467 tons in April 2025. Exports from south-based mills increased by 52.09% to 711,990 tons in April 2025 as compared with 468,128 tons in April 2024.

During the first ten months of the current fiscal year, total cement dispatches (domestic and exports) were 37.336 million tons, that is 0.32pc lower than 37.454 million tons during the corresponding period of last fiscal year. Domestic dispatches during this period were 29.978 million tons against 31.740 million tons during the same period last year, showing a reduction of 5.55pc.