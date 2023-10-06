LAHORE – Suzuki WagonR holds massive popularity among people in Pakistan owing to its fuel efficiency and easy to drive features.

It is considered to be perfect drive if you commute within city. Despite many other options, WagonR is still counted among top-selling cars of Japanese automakers.

With a distant sloping stance, imposing look and design, Its tall boy design makes it compatible for every age and every gender.

WagonR is equipped with K-series engine that brings unprecedented fuel efficiency and a drive that is smooth, noiseless and powerful.

The hatchback is known for being good value for money, its compact size, modern interior, and versatile design remained people’s favorite, and its dimensions, and spacious cabin, are perfect for Pakistani infrastructure and clogged traffic conditions.

WagonR Latest Price in Pakistan

WagonR cheapest variant VXR is available at Rs3.214 million. Suzuki VXL model lately saw a price increase of Rs164,000 and is available at Rs3.412 million. Its top-of-the-line unit WagonR AGS is available at Rs3.741 million.

Variants Latest Price Wagon R VXR 3,214,000 Wagon R VXL 3,412,000 Wagon R AGS 3,741,000

Suzuki Wagon R Engine

Suzuki Wagon R Colors

The car comes in Pearl Red, Graphite Grey, Pearl Black, Sandy Beige, Silky Silver, and Solid White.