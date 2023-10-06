Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and humid weather for Karachi, Hyderabad and parts of Sindh during the next two days.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air prevails over most parts of Pakistan.

A westerly wave is present over northern areas of the country.

Under these conditions, hot and humid weather is expected in most districts of the province on Friday evening/night and the following two days.

In Karachi, the maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 34-36 degrees Celsius on Saturday and Sunday.

In Hyderabad, the maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 36-38 C on Saturday and Sunday.

Meanwhile, hot and humid weather prevailed across Sindh during the last 24 hours.

Dadu, Nawabshah, Mohenjo-Daro and Sukkur remained the hottest places in the province where mercury rose as high as 39 C.

In Karachi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 34 C.

Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 74 per cent.

In Hyderabad, maximum temperature was recorded at 36 C.

Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 77 per cent.