Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast dry weather for Peshawar and most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next couple of days.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air prevails over most parts of Pakistan.

A westerly wave is present over northern areas of the country.

Under the influence of these conditions, dry weather is expected in most districts of the province on Friday evening/night and the following two days.

However, rain-wind/thunderstorms are likely at isolated places of Dir, Chitral and Kohistan on Friday evening/night.

On Saturday, rain-wind/thunderstorms are likely at isolated places of Dir and Chitral.

In Peshawar, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 35-37 degrees Celsius on Saturday and 34-36 C on Sunday.

Meanwhile, dry weather prevailed across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours.

Dera Ismail Khan and Bannu remained the hottest places in the province where mercury rose as high as 38 C.

In Peshawar, maximum temperature was recorded at 37 C.

Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 81 per cent.