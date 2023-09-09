Suzuki WagonR was an instant hit since the car’s was launched a decade back. Pak Suzuki had another winner on its hands, as the boxy hatchback car managed to top sale charts. . The 5 door car is hot choice for its practicality and affordability, as families residing in major cities prefer it for commutes.

Prices of all vehicles including Suzuki WagonR surged by 150 percent to reach an all-time high as its top-of-the-line unit crossed the Rs3 million mark.

Pakistani rupee plunged, bringing down buyers’ hope of buying their dream car or upgrading their existing ride. Along with currency devaluation and import curbs on raw materials pushed automobile prices which are at an all-time high despite the revocation of regulatory duty.

Almost all car makers increased prices drastically and the country’s oldest assembler Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) also jacked up prices of all models including people’s favorite Suzuki Wagon R.

Suzuki Wagon R Prices 2023

WagonR’s cheapest variant VXR is available at Rs3.214 million. The Suzuki VXL model recently saw a price increase of Rs164,000 and is available at Rs3.412 million. Its top-of-the-line unit WagonR AGS is available at Rs3.741 million.

Variants Latest Price Wagon R VXR 3,214,000 Wagon R VXL 3,412,000 Wagon R AGS 3,741,000

Suzuki Wagon R leasing with Bank Alfalah

To ensure smooth sales process, Bank Alfalah, and Pak Suzuki formulated Installment plans for Wagon R, offering its all variants.

Wagon R Installment Plan

Bank Alfalah offers easy installment plans which can go up to five years with a down payment ranging from 30-50 percent. Below is a chart of all options concerning equity and a period of five years.

With 30 percent down payment – Suzuki Wagon R VXR

With 50 percent down payment – Suzuki Wagon R VXR

With 30 percent down payment – Suzuki Wagon R VXL

With 50 percent down payment – Suzuki Wagon R VXL

Conditions and requisites