Lahore-Islamabad Motorway, famously known as M-2, is used by thousands as it connects key cities of Lahore and Islamabad. The heavily traveled north–south motorway offers a fast and efficient connection between Lahore and Islamabad.

M-2 motorway is however a toll road, as commuters pay toll fees at several toll plazas along the route. The fee helps in the maintenance and upgradation of the motorway’s infrastructure.

In late August, the National Highway Authority (NHA) has jacked up the toll tax rates on Lahore-Islamabad Motorway (M2) for another time.

Latest M2 Motorway Toll Tax 2023

The new taxes applied on the Lahore-Islamabad Motorway (M-2) will comes in effect from August 26, and will remain imposed till for next 12 months.