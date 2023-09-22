Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast more rains for Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Pakistan on Friday evening/night and Saturday.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave is affecting the upper and central parts of Pakistan.

Monsoon currents from the Bay of Bengal are also penetrating the upper and central parts of the country.

Under the influence of these conditions, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Pothohar region, Islamabad, upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir on Friday evening/night and Saturday.

Isolated heavy falls and hailstorms are also likely in northeast Punjab and Potohar region during the forecast period.

Moderate to heavy falls may cause urban flooding in low-lying areas of Lahore, Gujranwala and Rawalpindi on 22nd & 23rd September.

Moderate to heavy rains may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra & Abbottabad from 22nd to 24th September.

In Islamabad, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 31-33 degrees Celsius on Saturday and 30-32 C on Sunday.

In Rawalpindi, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 32-34 C on Saturday and 31-33 C on Sunday.

Meanwhile, rain-wind/thundershower occurred in Islamabad, Potohar region and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours.

Rainfall (mm):

Punjab: Islamabad (Z/P 42, Saidpur 33), Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 36, Chaklala 13), Jhelum 02

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kalam and Malamjabba 01

Hot and dry weather prevailed elsewhere in the country.

Turbat remained the hottest place in the country where mercury rose as high as 46 C.