LAHORE – The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) is the competent authority to issue new Smart National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP), a registration document issued to an eligible citizen of Pakistan who live abroad and want to go abroad.

Any citizen of Pakistan can apply for Smart NICOP for the desired country and can travel to Pakistan without requiring a visa in case of dual nationality. The passport number is a mandatory pre-requisite in case of applying for this document of new born babies if they are born abroad.

NADRA offers two fee structures for Smart NICOP based on the region. It has divided the countries in two categories Zone A and Zone B. This time around, we have gathered information for fee for Smart NICOP for Malaysia and Italy.

Smart NICOP Fee for Italy

Italy falls in Zone A and here is the fee details for applying for new NICOP;

NICOP Fee for Malaysia

Malaysia falls in Zone B and here is the fee detail;

How to Apply for NICOP

You can apply for your NICOP by either visiting NADRA Registration Center (NRC) or through Pak-Identity website.

NADRA Registration Center (NRC)

You can apply for NICOP by going to the nearest NADRA Registration Center (NRC).

Following are the steps which you will be following at the NRC:

You will be issued a token

Your photograph will be captured

Your fingerprints and signature will be taken

Your required data entry will be done and form will be printed to be reviewed by yourself

You will be handed over a printed version of your application form.

Once the form is printed and given to you, please submit the form to the concerned NRC after you have gotten it attested by gazetted officer.

In case any of your blood relative(father/mother/brother/sister/son/daughter) is available at the time of application at the NRC, their biometrics can be captured and as a result attestation of the form is not required.

Pak Identity Website

A citizen can apply for Smart National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (SNICOP) by visiting Pak Identity website and have it delivered to your doorstep.