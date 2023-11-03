LAHORE – A robust with classic looks with vibrant graphcis on its fuel tank and retro designed analogue speedometer & tachometer make Suzuki GS 150 a perfect choice for the bike lovers.
IT comes with 150 cc, 4-stroke, single-cylinder, air-cooled & OHC engine, equipped with CDII and electric start system. It also features 5-speed gear system.
Suzuki GS 150 is available in two colours – Red and Black.
Suzuki GS 150 prices in Pakistan November 2023
As of November 2023, the price of the motorcycle stands at Rs382,000.
|Model
|New price (PKR)
|Suzuki GS 150
|382,000
Engine Specification
- Engine type
- Bore
- Stroke
- Compression ratio
- Starter system