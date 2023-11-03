LAHORE – A robust with classic looks with vibrant graphcis on its fuel tank and retro designed analogue speedometer & tachometer make Suzuki GS 150 a perfect choice for the bike lovers.

IT comes with 150 cc, 4-stroke, single-cylinder, air-cooled & OHC engine, equipped with CDII and electric start system. It also features 5-speed gear system.

Suzuki GS 150 is available in two colours – Red and Black.

Suzuki GS 150 prices in Pakistan November 2023

As of November 2023, the price of the motorcycle stands at Rs382,000.

Model New price (PKR) Suzuki GS 150 382,000

Engine Specification