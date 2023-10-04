LAHORE – Suzuki holds significant share in motorcycle market of Pakistan due to its reliability and modern looking two-wheelers.
Suzuki GS 150 is one of the most selling variants offered by the company. A robust with classic looks with vibrant graphics on its fuel tank, the motorbike comes with retro designed analogue speedometer and techometer.
IT comes with 150 cc, 4-stroke, single-cylinder, air-cooled & OHC engine, equipped with CDII and electric start system. It also features 5-speed gear system.
Suzuki GS 150 is available in two colours – Red and Black.
Suzuki GS 150 updated prices in Pakistan Oct 2023
The price of the motorcycle has been increased to Rs382,000 from previous Rs364,000.
|Model
|New price (PKR)
|Suzuki GS 150
|382,000