Suzuki marked its entry to premium bike segment with its top of the line variants. GS 110S can be counted as product that remained famous for its performance and looks.

As majority of the local market has been dominated by Honda and other Chinese automakers, Suzuki caters to upmarket segments. Despite the competition, Suzuki remained a prominent two-wheeler manufacturer as it offered a range of rides catering to various segments of the market, from commuter bikes to sportier models.

Suzuki GD 110S comes with single-cylinder, 4-stroke engine and fuel tank of 9.0 liters. Engineered with 4-speed mesh transmission system to give the experience of a smooth ride.

Its self-start system, and digital speedometer make it premium bike, as compared to other rides in the league. It is built with shape supporting less air drag and bike has comfortable stair-type design seat, which is designed for long journeys.

Besides the Suzuki brand, and features, Suzuki GD 110S has decent resale value in market.

Suzuki GD 110S Price in Pakistan

Model New price (PKR) Suzuki GD 110s Rs335,000

Suzuki GSX 125 Price in Pakistan

Model New price (PKR) Suzuki GSX 125 488,000

Suzuki GS 150 Price in Pakistan

Model New price (PKR) Suzuki GS 150 364,000

Suzuki GR 150 Price in Pakistan