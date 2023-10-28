Cultus remained the popular hatchback of Pakistan’s oldest car assembler and has gone through several facelifts, but still, the 1000 car still holds a healthy share in market. The third generation of the Suzuki car was introduced some years back but its second generation continue to rule the streets due to its reliability, and performance.

Cultus comes with modern features including Auto Gear Shift, the aerodynamic exterior combined with the power of the K-Series engine that offers smooth drive.

Despite having other players in the market, Pakistanis prefer Cultus due to its compact size, fuel efficiency, and affordable price point, which makes it a decent choice for urban driving conditions.

Its design includes a dynamic exterior that comes with a modern front grille design, a smart back door, and a wide rear, making for a stunning first impression.

Suzuki Cultus latest price in Pakistan 2023

Several automakers including Honda, and Toyota dropped car prices in recent times, and rumors claimed huge decrease in Suzuki prices.

In reality Suzuki has not lowered its prices and the company’s spokesperson dismissed the revised rate list.

Suzuki’s Head of Public Relations said the news with reference to the reduction of prices of Suzuki vehicles is misleading. He clarified that at present, the company has not reduced the price of any vehicle.

Models Price Suzuki Cultus VXR Rs3,718,000 Suzuki Cultus VXL Rs4,084,000 Suzuki Cultus Auto Gear Shift Rs4,366,000

Suzuki Cultus Fuel Average

Suzuki Cultus offers fuel average between 13.5 – 19.5 km per liter within city, but stats may vary.