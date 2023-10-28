LAHORE – Lahore, a city of 22 million, has been engulfed by toxic smog for weeks, and on Saturday, the provincial capital becomes the most polluted city in the world.

Lahore residents suffered its most toxic day in the current year today, as the Air Quality Index shows alarming levels of air pollution. In parts of the metropolis, AQI crossed 400 levels, these levels can affect healthy people, with serious impacts on those with existing respiratory and cardiac issues.

Air Quality Index going up to over 430 maximum and about 250 in general as such levels pose serious health issues to people.

A level of 430 was recorded in Gulberg while a staggering 400 plus was recorded in Garden Town. Polo Ground 430 and Mall Road 407, the environment department said.

Local authorities are measuring Air Quality Index based on ground-level ozone, particulate matter, carbon monoxide, sulfur dioxide, and nitrogen dioxide.

If AQI remains above 200, it is warned as unhealthy, whereas levels above 400 are extremely toxic.

In recent weeks, air has become heavier causing poisonous particles to stay in the atmosphere, that make the atmosphere polluted. In the months of October and November, Lahore’s air pollution worsens in the wake of burning off stubble in surrounding states, and traffic emissions.

These pollution levels are elevated several times of what World Health Organization considers safe. Pollution in Lahore got much worse as authorities started considering shutting down schools.