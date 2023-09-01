LAHORE – Pakistan has witnessed massive depreciation in its currency, rupee, and increase in petroleum prices this week, putting more burden on public facing skyrocketing inflation.

The rupee devaluation against the US dollar mostly affected the prices of products depend on the imported parts and ingredients.

The auto manufacturing industry of the country has to import several parts of the vehicles from abroad to produce vehicles. After the rupee depreciation, the auto companies are likely to revise the prices.

Pak Suzuki is one of the leading auto manufacturers in Pakistan owing to its fuel efficient and reliable variants, including Suzuki Cultus.

Suzuki Cultus is a famous hatchback known for its reliability, design, and fuel efficiency. Cultus has a range of features that for convenience to passengers. The latest variant of Suzuki Cultus comes with engine displacement and a 998cc engine and can accommodate five persons at a time.

Besides new looks, the vehicle has a fuel-efficient engine that provides decent mileage, making it an ideal choice for daily commutes, especially within cities.

The K-series engine of Cultus coupled with drive-by-wire technology, offers power and amazing fuel efficiency.

The dynamic exterior of the Suzuki Cultus comes with a modern front grille design, a smart back door, and a wide rear, making for a stunning first impression.

The latest model of Suzuki Cultus has featured a more aerodynamic design and a sportier appearance compared to its previous models.

Suzuki Cultus price update September 2023

As of September 1, 2023, the prices of Suzuk Cultus’ variants are unchanged as per the official website of Pak Suzuki. Following are the latest prices;

Models Price Suzuki Cultus VXR Rs3,718,000 Suzuki Cultus VXL Rs4,084,000 Suzuki Cultus Auto Gear Shift Rs4,366,000

Suzuki Cultus Specs